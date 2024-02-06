EBO MD to open Poplar Bluff clinic in August

EBO MD, a network of primary care practices headquartered in Cape Girardeau, is expanding to Popular Bluff, Missouri, in August, where it plans to open a practice at 2725 N. Westwood Blvd.
The new medical practice will be EBO MD's fourth location, with the others in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Fredericktown, Missouri.
Providers at the new Poplar Bluff clinic will be Dr. Gary L. Ward, a family medicine physician with ties to the community, family nurse practitioner Kayla Fuller and registered nurse Aaron Bass. Tim Hillis will be the clinic's manager and membership coordinator.
EBO MD of Poplar Bluff will host a presale event from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Wednesday of this week, during which attendees may visit the office, meet the staff and find out more about the organization.
A direct primary care (DPC) provider, EBO MD uses a payment model in which patients, or members, make periodic payments for a defined set of primary care services.
More details about EBO MD of Poplar Bluff, as well as information about services and membership fees, are available online at www.doyouebo.com or by calling (573) 872-4171.
