EBO MD opens new office in Jackson

EBO MD, a direct primary care membership medicine company based in Cape Girardeau, has opened a new clinic location in Jackson at 1334 Indian Parkway, next door to Jackson Elks, in a space formerly occupied by retired attorney Thomas Ludwig.

Company co-founder/CEO Tony Thompson opened the first EBO clinic in Cape Girardeau in April 2016, and the company also operates clinics in Fredericktown and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The new Jackson clinic has five exam rooms and a laboratory, and among its permanent staff at the location is Angie Menz, a family nurse practitioner.