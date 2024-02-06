All sections
BusinessApril 25, 2022

EBO MD buys former Jackson law office

EBO MD has purchased a 2,256-square-foot brick professional office building at 1334 Indian Parkway to house its Jackson clinic, which has a July 1 target date for services to move to the new location, according to EBO's Tony Thompson. The building used to house the offices of now-retired Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
EBO MD, a subscription-based direct primary care provider, has purchased a new building for its Jackson clinic at 1334 Indian Parkway, the former law offices of Tom Ludwig.
EBO MD, a subscription-based direct primary care provider, has purchased a new building for its Jackson clinic at 1334 Indian Parkway, the former law offices of Tom Ludwig.Courtesy Lorimont Commercial Real Estate

EBO MD has purchased a 2,256-square-foot brick professional office building at 1334 Indian Parkway to house its Jackson clinic, which has a July 1 target date for services to move to the new location, according to EBO's Tony Thompson.

The building used to house the offices of now-retired Jackson city attorney Tom Ludwig.

Thompson said remodeling is underway to accommodate the subscription-based primary care practice.

EBO MD will move to its new clinic site from its current Jackson location of 430 W. Independence St., which will temporarily close May 1.

EBO patients after May 1 may be seen by providers at 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau until the new Jackson clinic opens.

Lorimont Commercial Real Estate assisted with the transaction.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business
