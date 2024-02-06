All sections
BusinessNovember 9, 2024

Sponsored: Dutch Enterprises: More than 60 years of excellence in plumbing, heating and cooling

Dutch Enterprises, a leader in plumbing, heating, and cooling, wins the 2024 Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Award for the 19th year, showcasing its customer-first approach and community dedication.

Chris Janet, director of sales at Dutch Enterprises.
Chris Janet, director of sales at Dutch Enterprises.Aaron Eisenhauer ~ rustmedia

Dutch Enterprises has been named the 2024 Southeast Missourian People’s Choice winner in its category, a recognition that highlights the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and community involvement. This year marks the 19th consecutive year the company has earned the People Choice Award.

As a leader in the plumbing, heating, and cooling industry for more than six decades, Dutch Enterprises continues to stand out by prioritizing its customers and offering a range of services designed to meet both residential and commercial needs.

For Dutch Enterprises, customer satisfaction is not just a goal, but the foundation of the company’s operations.

One of the main reasons Dutch Enterprises stands out is its ability to offer a wide range of services. With one of the largest service departments between St. Louis and Memphis, its reach is extensive. Additionally, Dutch Enterprises offers after-hours emergency services.

Dutch Enterprises has built a strong reputation for its expertise in heating and air conditioning systems. As a Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer, the company specializes in HVAC equipment replacement and offers free consultations and system evaluations. Customers frequently compliment the business on these services, particularly the company’s transparency in helping customers navigate rebates, tax credits, and other financial incentives.

New customers are often surprised by the comprehensive range of services Dutch Enterprises provides, including their VIP Membership. This program offers members two annual maintenance visits for heating and cooling systems, discounts on services, and priority scheduling. The company’s response time is also a major draw for customers, with same-day service being a regular feature.

In addition to its core plumbing, heating, and cooling services, Dutch Enterprises recently expanded into bathroom remodeling. This includes tub-to-shower conversions, shower replacements, and walk-in bathtub installations.

Dutch Enterprises is not only committed to its customers but also to the local community.

With a commitment to excellent customer service, a wide range of services, and strong community involvement, Dutch Enterprises continues to be a trusted name in Cape Girardeau.

sponsored content
People's Choice
