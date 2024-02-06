All sections
BusinessMarch 7, 2022

Drury Southwest's Vollink retires

Dennis Vollink retired Friday after more than 41 years with Drury Southwest and other affiliated Drury entities. Vollink served in engineering and construction management capacities in addition to service as a company vice president and president. Vollink, according to the company, will continue to serve as a director for Drury Southwest and Drury Hotels...

Jeff Long
Dennis Vollink
Dennis Vollink

Dennis Vollink retired Friday after more than 41 years with Drury Southwest and other affiliated Drury entities.

Vollink served in engineering and construction management capacities in addition to service as a company vice president and president. Vollink, according to the company, will continue to serve as a director for Drury Southwest and Drury Hotels.

