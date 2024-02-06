Drury Hotels turns 50

Drury Hotels, which opened its first hotel in 1973 in Sikeston, Missouri, is this month marking a half-century in business by making a major donation to this region's largest food bank.

Drury Cares is giving a trailer with 23 skids — or pallets — of food and supplies to Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which has warehouses in Sikeston and Jackson.

"At a time when we are serving more neighbors and paying more for food, receiving such a large donation of food means a lot to us and the 70,000 people we serve each month. We can't thank Drury enough for the generous donation to help fight hunger across more than 16 counties in Southeast Missouri," said Joey Keys, the food bank's president and CEO.