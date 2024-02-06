All sections
BusinessApril 17, 2023

Drury Hotels turns 50

Drury Hotels, which opened its first hotel in 1973 in Sikeston, Missouri, is this month marking a half-century in business by making a major donation to this region's largest food bank. Drury Cares is giving a trailer with 23 skids — or pallets — of food and supplies to Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which has warehouses in Sikeston and Jackson...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An overhead view of Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau on the day of its formal ribbon-cutting, Sept. 7, 2017. Drury Hotels turned 50 this month.
An overhead view of Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau on the day of its formal ribbon-cutting, Sept. 7, 2017. Drury Hotels turned 50 this month.Southeast Missourian file

Drury Hotels, which opened its first hotel in 1973 in Sikeston, Missouri, is this month marking a half-century in business by making a major donation to this region's largest food bank.

Drury Cares is giving a trailer with 23 skids — or pallets — of food and supplies to Southeast Missouri Food Bank, which has warehouses in Sikeston and Jackson.

"At a time when we are serving more neighbors and paying more for food, receiving such a large donation of food means a lot to us and the 70,000 people we serve each month. We can't thank Drury enough for the generous donation to help fight hunger across more than 16 counties in Southeast Missouri," said Joey Keys, the food bank's president and CEO.

"From all of us at Drury Hotels, we hope this gift will make a positive impact on those families facing hunger in Southeast Missouri," commented Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels LLC.

Drury Hotels owns and operates 150 hotels in 26 states.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

