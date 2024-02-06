All sections
BusinessJanuary 20, 2025

Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge

Drury Hotels is set to open a new Drury Plaza Hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, by September. The hotel will offer more than 250 rooms and employ around 70 staff.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Drury Hotels, a hotel chain that got its start in Southeast Missouri, has announced a new location in neighboring Tennessee. The Pigeon Forge location will be its sixth in the Volunteer State.
In a Jan. 14 news release, Drury Hotels announced a new location in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The St. Louis-based hotel chain, which got its start in Southeast Missouri, will open Drury Plaza Hotel in September off U.S. 321.

“Our team is busy preparing to bring Drury’s trusted service and value to travelers in Pigeon Forge,” Drury Hotels chief executive officer Chuck Drury said in the news release. “We are proud to offer guests a clean, comfortable stay with the amenities they’ve come to trust as they enjoy all the attractions and scenery the area offers.”

The hotel will feature more than 250 guest rooms and will employ around 70 full-time and part-time workers. It will be the company’s sixth Tennessee location.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

