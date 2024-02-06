Drury Hotels to open hotel in Pigeon Forge

In a Jan. 14 news release, Drury Hotels announced a new location in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The St. Louis-based hotel chain, which got its start in Southeast Missouri, will open Drury Plaza Hotel in September off U.S. 321.

“Our team is busy preparing to bring Drury’s trusted service and value to travelers in Pigeon Forge,” Drury Hotels chief executive officer Chuck Drury said in the news release. “We are proud to offer guests a clean, comfortable stay with the amenities they’ve come to trust as they enjoy all the attractions and scenery the area offers.”