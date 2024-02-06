Drury Hotels takes No. 12 spot on Forbes customer-experience ranking

Drury Hotels Co. placed 12th overall on Forbes’ second-ever Customer Experience All-Stars list in March, ranking highest among all hotels.
A total of 300 brands were ranked.
“We have worked tirelessly for over 50 years to maintain our promise of a friendly, clean, and attentive stay for every Drury guest at every location, every day," Chuck Drury, president and chief executive officer of Drury Hotels Co. LLC, said in a news release. “This honor from Forbes recognizes our team members' efforts in bringing our promise to life, providing outstanding customer experiences with every interaction.”
Produced in a partnership with data analytics company HundredX, the compilation gathered data from an online survey of 175,000 people, gathering more than 4 million data points on some 3,100 different brands.
The list’s top spot went to Buc-ee’s convenience stores, headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas. Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chick-fil-A and San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B rounded out the top three.
Drury Hotels was ranked No. 56 overall, also highest among hotel chains, in Forbes’ inaugural Best Customer Service list in November 2023.
Forbes is a global business magazine based in New Jersey.
