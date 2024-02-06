Drury Hotels takes No. 12 spot on Forbes customer-experience ranking

Drury Hotels Co. placed 12th overall on Forbes’ second-ever Customer Experience All-Stars list in March, ranking highest among all hotels.

A total of 300 brands were ranked.

“We have worked tirelessly for over 50 years to maintain our promise of a friendly, clean, and attentive stay for every Drury guest at every location, every day," Chuck Drury, president and chief executive officer of Drury Hotels Co. LLC, said in a news release. “This honor from Forbes recognizes our team members' efforts in bringing our promise to life, providing outstanding customer experiences with every interaction.”

Produced in a partnership with data analytics company HundredX, the compilation gathered data from an online survey of 175,000 people, gathering more than 4 million data points on some 3,100 different brands.