All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessJuly 29, 2024

Drury Hotels regains top spot in J.D. Power hotel rankings

Drury Hotels tops J.D. Power rankings for the 18th time in 19 years, securing the highest guest satisfaction among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains in a new study.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Drury Hotels, which got its start in Southeast Missouri, was rated the best in its category for guest satisfaction in a new J.D. Power study. This is the 18th time in 19 years the company has received the honor.
Drury Hotels, which got its start in Southeast Missouri, was rated the best in its category for guest satisfaction in a new J.D. Power study. This is the 18th time in 19 years the company has received the honor.Southeast Missourian file

Drury Hotels Co. LLC has been ranked “Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains” in the J.D. Power 2024 North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study released Tuesday, July 16. It is the 18th time the Creve Coeur-based hotel chain has won that award.

“It is an honor every time guests choose to stay with Drury, and this distinction reinforces our commitment to award-winning service, value, and consistent offerings,” Chuck Drury, president and chief executive officer of Drury Hotels, said in a news release. “This recognition is a testament to the outstanding efforts of more than 6,000 Drury team members, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our guests are welcomed and cared for with genuine hospitality.”

For 28 years, data analytics company J.D. Power has used the NAGSI Study to measure hotel guest satisfaction based on communications and connectivity, food and beverage, guest room, hotel facility, staff service and value for price factors. Drury Hotels has had the highest guest satisfaction rating in the Upper Midscale category for 18 of the last 19 years, placing second only to Trademark Collection by Wyndham in 2023.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The 2024 study analyzed 103 hotel brands in nine distinct categories based on responses from more than 39,000 hotel guests for stays between May 2023 and May 2024.

Drury Hotels operates more than 150 hotels across 26 states.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessMar. 21
SPONSORED: Building a Healthy Workplace for a Thriving Team
BusinessMar. 21
Wall Street slips, but remains on path to snap a weekly losi...
BusinessMar. 20
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly higher after adv...
BusinessMar. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of Fed announcem...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SPONSORED: Meet the Faces of the Pickleball Factory
BusinessMar. 19
SPONSORED: Meet the Faces of the Pickleball Factory
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street falls back ahead of Fed rate decision
BusinessMar. 19
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street falls back ahead of Fed rate decision
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise, cheered by another Wall Street rally
BusinessMar. 18
Stock market today: Global shares mostly rise, cheered by another Wall Street rally
SPONSORED: B Well at Work: Building a Workplace That Works for Everyone
BusinessMar. 17
SPONSORED: B Well at Work: Building a Workplace That Works for Everyone
Stock market today: Wall Street rises again
BusinessMar. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rises again
Apple Ridge Orchard expands with new property acquisition, plans for future
BusinessMar. 17
Apple Ridge Orchard expands with new property acquisition, plans for future
Security Locksmith expands to Cape Girardeau, growing a family business
BusinessMar. 17
Security Locksmith expands to Cape Girardeau, growing a family business
Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar projects
BusinessMar. 17
Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar projects
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy