Drury Hotels regains top spot in J.D. Power hotel rankings

Drury Hotels Co. LLC has been ranked “Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains” in the J.D. Power 2024 North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study released Tuesday, July 16. It is the 18th time the Creve Coeur-based hotel chain has won that award.

“It is an honor every time guests choose to stay with Drury, and this distinction reinforces our commitment to award-winning service, value, and consistent offerings,” Chuck Drury, president and chief executive officer of Drury Hotels, said in a news release. “This recognition is a testament to the outstanding efforts of more than 6,000 Drury team members, who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our guests are welcomed and cared for with genuine hospitality.”

For 28 years, data analytics company J.D. Power has used the NAGSI Study to measure hotel guest satisfaction based on communications and connectivity, food and beverage, guest room, hotel facility, staff service and value for price factors. Drury Hotels has had the highest guest satisfaction rating in the Upper Midscale category for 18 of the last 19 years, placing second only to Trademark Collection by Wyndham in 2023.