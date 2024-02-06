For the 16th consecutive year, Drury Hotels have been ranked "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains" by the J.D. Power organization. The ranking was part of the J.D. Power 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study. Drury's 16th consecutive guest satisfaction award sets a record for the most consecutive wins in the J.D. Power travel and hospitality category.

According to a news release from Drury Hotels, the company performed well in all seven J.D. Power hotel factors — reservation, arrival/departure, guest rooms, food and beverage, services and amenities, hotel facilities, and cost and fees.