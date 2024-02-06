Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location

Drury Hotels Co., the Creve Coeur-based hotel chain founded in Southeast Missouri, opened its first hotel in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The hotel, Drury Plaza Hotel Chattanooga Hamilton Place, is the company’s fifth in Tennessee. It features 210 guest rooms, an indoor pool, fitness and business centers, and is the third Drury hotel opened in 2024.
“Chattanooga is home to incredible scenery alongside a variety of popular attractions in the Appalachian foothills,” Chuck Drury, president and chief executive officer of Drury Hotels Co., said in a Tuesday, Oct. 29, news release. “Our team is ready to welcome guests to this beautiful area with the award-winning service and amenities they trust at Drury Hotels across the country.”
The 7301 Shallowford Road location will employ some 60 staff.
Drury Hotels was founded in 1973 and operates more than 150 hotels across 27 states.
