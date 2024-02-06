Drought almost gone from three-county area

Drought conditions have eased in Southeast Missouri, with zero drought found in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties this past week and abnormally dry conditions still reported only in western Scott County, according to the Drought Monitor Missouri map released Thursday, Sept. 7.

Drought Monitor Missouri is a multi-agency effort assembling weekly data from National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska at Lincoln; U.S. Department of Agriculture; and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Drought has a significant impact on rural small business owners such as farmers and agricultural contractors who rely on water for their produce.

Produce supply issues can also affect businesses in metropolitan areas, such as cafes and restaurants.