BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
Drought almost gone from three-county area
Drought conditions have eased in Southeast Missouri, with zero drought found in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties this past week and abnormally dry conditions still reported only in western Scott County, according to the Drought Monitor Missouri map released Thursday, Sept. 7...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Drought Monitor Missouri map released Thursday, Sept. 7, shows drought has significantly eased in Southeast Missouri.
The Drought Monitor Missouri map released Thursday, Sept. 7, shows drought has significantly eased in Southeast Missouri.Courtesy U.S. government

Drought conditions have eased in Southeast Missouri, with zero drought found in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties this past week and abnormally dry conditions still reported only in western Scott County, according to the Drought Monitor Missouri map released Thursday, Sept. 7.

Drought Monitor Missouri is a multi-agency effort assembling weekly data from National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska at Lincoln; U.S. Department of Agriculture; and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Drought has a significant impact on rural small business owners such as farmers and agricultural contractors who rely on water for their produce.

Produce supply issues can also affect businesses in metropolitan areas, such as cafes and restaurants.

According to the latest climate data released in the Drought Monitor Missouri map, nearly 78% of Missouri — representing 2.15 million residents — remains in some level of drought, with conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought.

No part of the Show Me State is considered to be in an "exceptional" drought status.

Extreme drought continues to be found in a dozen Missouri counties, mainly in the west central part of the state.

When a drought is considered "extreme," the following conditions may be in evidence: mature tree death; dried-out ponds and wells; and severely depleted lakes and reservoirs. Burn bans are also commonly instituted, climate experts say.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

