All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 17, 2021

Drive-through hiring event scheduled for Centenary parking lot

Job seekers are invited to drive through the Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot in the 300 block of North Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday to pick up a packet of information about area businesses looking for employees...

Southeast Missourian

Job seekers are invited to drive through the Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot in the 300 block of North Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday to pick up a packet of information about area businesses looking for employees.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The free event is presented by the Cape Girardeau Job Center. More information is available by calling (573) 290-5766.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
BusinessOct. 28
Missouri gasoline prices plummet week to week
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
BusinessOct. 28
Marybeth Niederkorn named to statewide museum advocacy board
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
BusinessOct. 28
Cousins from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston win national Cricket Wireless contest
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national forum
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy