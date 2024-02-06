Drive-through hiring event scheduled for Centenary parking lot

Job seekers are invited to drive through the Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot in the 300 block of North Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday to pick up a packet of information about area businesses looking for employees.
The free event is presented by the Cape Girardeau Job Center. More information is available by calling (573) 290-5766.
