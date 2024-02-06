Drive-through hiring event scheduled at Centenary Church

The Missouri Job Center office in Cape Girardeau will host a "drive-through" hiring event next month at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 N. Ellis St.
Job seekers are invited to come between 3 and 7 p.m. to pick up a packet of information about area employers who have open positions at their businesses.
Businesses that would like to include their information in the packets may call the job center office, (573) 381-2482, no later than May 10.
