Drag strip in Scott County available for new owner

"I feel the need, the need for speed!"

— Peter "Maverick" Mitchel, as played by Tom Cruise in the 1986 movie "Top Gun"

If you, too, feel the "need for speed," you might consider buying a drag strip in Scott County.

The Jeffers Motorsports Park, known by many as the Sikeston Drag Strip and Sikeston Raceway, went on the market last week and is drawing interest from potential buyers from coast to coast.

"I'm getting inquiries from all over the U.S.," Brandon Sparks, broker at SMG Realty in Sikeston, Missouri, told me last week.

A sign along Interstate 55 near Sikeston, Missouri, directs motorists to Jeffers Motorsports Park, which is for sale for about $800,000. SMG Realty Facebook page

"These things (drag strips) are a dying breed, but there are enthusiasts out there who don't want to see them die out," he said. "It's a unique property."

The 1/8-mile drag strip and numerous outbuildings are situated on 30 acres along the west side of Interstate 55 near Exit 69. All of the property, along with various pieces of equipment, including digital scoreboards and timing system, are valued at more than $1 million, but the drag strip's owner, Larry Jeffers of St. Louis, has priced it at $799,900.

Sparks said Jeffers wants to sell the property because it was difficult for him to manage the business while living in the St. Louis area.

"It was a long-distance management situation for him," Sparks said.

The drag strip marked its 50th anniversary recently and has the potential of hosting as many as 90 to 100 events annually with grandstands that can accommodate upward of 1,500 spectators.