Downtown luxury condos with a river view coming to Cape Girardeau

Mike Peters, owner of SEMO Development Co., moved to downtown Cape Girardeau and fell in love with life along the river.

The developer, a Jackson High School graduate, is currently building high-end, luxury finished condos along North Main Street to be called River's Edge Townhomes Phase I.

"I challenge anybody within 400 miles to find a better riverfront property and to have such a great view of the Mississippi," Peters said.

"It's a beautiful location. You look to the south and see the Emerson bridge and the view to the north is unbeatable."

Seven condos, each with a private elevator, are going up on a parcel running from 280 N. Main St. to 300 N. Main St.

Four foundations are in so far with framing for River's Edge I set to begin shortly.

Peters estimates if all goes well, he sees a six-month build-out with hopes the development can be complete by late summer.

SEMO Development's Mike Peters shows the frontage of his new River's Edge Townhomes I development along North Main Street in Cape Girardeau. Seven condos, each with its own private elevator, will be built for a price tag estimated at $700,000 to $750,000 per unit. Jeff Long

Cost

"To get these units the way people will want them, they're going to go for $700,000 to $750,000; that's a safe number," Peters said.

"If people don't want to spend that much, we could get under $600,000 without the private elevator," he added, noting shafts will remain in the structure in case the purchaser decides to put in a lift later.

The elevators, the developer said, are a big selling point for his condos as is the river view.

"There's a need for more downtown living options [in Cape Girardeau] and I noticed a lot of people who live downtown can't capture what the river is all about because they can't see the Mississippi, having no balconies or rooftops. There are some but they are few and far between," Peters said.

River's Edge I, Peters said, will have a kitchen and living area on the first floor, two bedrooms on the second, plus an attic with its own kitchen and a rooftop overlooking the river. The garage will be in the basement where the elevator will be situated allowing the condo occupant access to all levels.

Peters said the first floor, at least for the first two units built, will be roughly four feet above the flood wall.

On the next level, where the bedrooms are located, occupants will be 20 feet above the wall at floor level with a balcony.