Downtown Cape Girardeau tavern is for sale

21 Taps, a downtown Cape Girardeau tavern at 36 N. Spanish St., has been listed on the market for $405,000 and remains open for business.
The 4,080-square-foot establishment owned by Menz Enterprises features a wall with 21 brands of beer, along with a pub-style menu, pool tables, darts and multiple televisions for patron viewing.
