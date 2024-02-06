All sections
August 14, 2023

Downtown Cape Girardeau tavern is for sale

21 Taps, a downtown Cape Girardeau tavern at 36 N. Spanish St., has been listed on the market for $405,000 and remains open for business. The 4,080-square-foot establishment owned by Menz Enterprises features a wall with 21 brands of beer, along with a pub-style menu, pool tables, darts and multiple televisions for patron viewing.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
21 Taps, 36 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, is for sale.
21 Taps, 36 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, is for sale.

21 Taps, a downtown Cape Girardeau tavern at 36 N. Spanish St., has been listed on the market for $405,000 and remains open for business.

The 4,080-square-foot establishment owned by Menz Enterprises features a wall with 21 brands of beer, along with a pub-style menu, pool tables, darts and multiple televisions for patron viewing.

