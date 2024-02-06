Downtown Cape Girardeau craft breweries form 'Beermuda Triangle'

Benefits

"Five dollars of every shirt purchased goes directly to whatever charity the business you buy it from is supporting," Camp said.

Camp said he learned charity is an important part of being involved in the local community.

"You have to support the community around you if you expect them to support you," he said.

Camp said the three breweries wanted the shirts to appeal to people who visit Cape Girardeau on weekends to aid in advertising the downtown brewing scene.

"There's somebody not from Cape Girardeau walking around wearing a T-shirt telling all their friends and neighbors how cool of a beer scene Cape has," Camp said. "If we can turn that as a way to help our community, even better."

Stewart said having numerous craft breweries in the downtown Cape Girardeau area has actually helped make the Beermuda Triangle a tourist destination, adding the appeal of visiting multiple breweries is better than just having one in town.

Camp opined the craft brewing industry is one of the friendliest he's ever worked in and that all three craft breweries in downtown Cape Girardeau enjoy helping one another — while also offering different styles of craft beer.

Stewart and Perez encourage individuals to take time to visit each of the three.

"We all do something a little bit different, so it's a reason to see what each brewery brings to the community," Perez said.

Camp said the best ways for people to help their selected charities are to purchase a shirt or to get involved with the organizations directly.

"Buy the shirts, and rep them. Ultimately, if the charities are [ones] you truly believe in, you know, donate directly to the charities if possible," Camp said. "And if you don't have money to donate, donate [your] time."

Beermuda Triangle T-shirts are available for purchase upon request during business hours inside Minglewood, Ebb & Flow and Many Good Things.

