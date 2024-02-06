Doughnut retailer's 'Beat the Pump' promotion ending soon

North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme said it will end its "Beat the Pump" promotion Aug. 31.
The doughnut retailer, which has a Cape Girardeau outlet at 2122 William St., has been offering a dozen glazed doughnuts on Wednesdays, pickup only, since June 8 for the same price as a gallon of regular gasoline.
Wednesday's national per gallon average, as per AAA, was $4.01. According to www.krispykreme.com, the usual price for a dozen glazed is $10.99.
