Doug Spooler wins insurance recognition

Doug Spooler of Cape Girardeau has been named Agent of the Year for Farmers Insurance District 88.
Spooler, who is licensed in Missouri and three other states, was chosen for high achievement in all lines of business — including auto, home, life, commercial insurance and financial services, according to the company.
