The selection involves Spooler attending the MDRT annual meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June to meet with other qualifiers.

“Helping families get smarter about their insurance options, especially financial services, is one of the most gratifying aspects of being a Farmers agent,” Spooler said in a news release. “To be recognized by the MDRT Academy for helping my customers with their insurance and financial needs makes it all the more special.”

