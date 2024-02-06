Doug Spooler, an insurance and financial services agent with Farmers Insurance and Financial Services in Cape Girardeau, was among those selected to the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Academy for 2024.
MDRT is an independent association of top financial professionals. Insurance agents qualify for the Academy and other levels of MDRT membership by hitting thresholds in sales of insurance and retirement products.
The selection involves Spooler attending the MDRT annual meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June to meet with other qualifiers.
“Helping families get smarter about their insurance options, especially financial services, is one of the most gratifying aspects of being a Farmers agent,” Spooler said in a news release. “To be recognized by the MDRT Academy for helping my customers with their insurance and financial needs makes it all the more special.”
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.