'Don't Weigh Me' cards available for purchase

WWW.more-love.org, an online resource empowering parents to raise children free of body hate and eating disorders, is marketing "Don't Weigh Me" cards, which can be handed to medical staff.

The full message on the cards, which sell for $5 in packages of five, is, "Please don't weigh me unless it's (really) medically necessary. If you really need my weight, please tell me why so that I can give you my informed consent."

Self magazine, in a recent article about the new cards, said "many people feel anxiety about seeing the doctor and will avoid going in order to avoid the scale," adding Americans live in a "fatphobic, relentless weight stigma culture."