Dogwood reopening in early June

A popular Cape Girardeau entertainment venue, Dogwood Social House, will reopen next month with limited operating hours.

Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way, is seen Saturday in Cape Girardeau. JAY WOLZ

Owner Andy Patel told me last week Dogwood will open June 5 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic spread into Missouri.

However, for at least a few weeks, the 35,000- square-foot venue at 80 S. Plaza Way will be open only from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. Saturdays.

"We're going to see how it goes and what it's like for people coming back under whatever new guidelines are required," Patel said, adding "social distancing" will be in effect and some areas will not be open.

"We're going to do our 6-foot distancing," he said, "and we will remove some chairs. Some games will be turned off, and we will limit the number of people going into the game room."

One of the challenges of reopening Dogwood, Patel told me, is dozens of new employees have had to be hired and trained because many of his former employees, about 60% of whom were college students, have left the area when the Southeast Missouri State University campus closed in March.

Other employees have elected to file for unemployment benefits.

"They don't want to come back to work because they're making more money by staying at home," he said.

"We have some existing staff coming, around 10 to 15, coming back," he estimated, "so we will need to hire another 20 employees to start with for a total of 30 or 35."

Patel and his wife, Anissa, own about 80 franchise restaurants in 18 states, including numerous IHOP, Applebee's and Pizza Hut locations. He is also principal owner of the Cape Catfish Prospect League baseball team and is developing another Dogwood-type entertainment venue along Manchester Road west of St. Louis. That project, he said, is running about two months behind schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak.

As if reopening one restaurant weren't enough of a challenge, Patel told me the task is more complicated for his properties because he has had to deal with each state's reopening schedule. Some states, such as Mississippi, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee, opened sooner than others, including Kentucky and New Mexico.

Many states are currently limiting restaurant seating to 50% capacity to help maintain "social distancing" between customers.

"In the restaurant business, you can't open at only 50% occupancy," Patel said, and explained, "we have to do 80 to 90% capacity to be profitable."

Patel has been in the restaurant business more than 30 years and, at one point, owned nearly 200 franchise restaurants.

"I've been through 9/11, the recession in 2008 and the 1992 economic downturn, so I've been through a lot," he said. "This (the COVID-19 pandemic) is worse. There has never been a challenge like this."

Despite the challenges, Patel is optimistic. "Hopefully, people will come out and support us," he said.