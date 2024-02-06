Diversity in tech gets lots of attention but shows little progress

NEW YORK -- The tech industry has brought us self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, disappearing photos and 3-D printers.

But when it comes to racial and gender diversity, its companies are no trailblazers.

Despite loudly touted efforts to hire more black, Latino and female workers, especially in technical and leadership positions, diversity numbers at the largest tech companies are barely budging.

In 2014, 2 percent of Googlers were black, and 3 percent were Hispanic, numbers that haven't changed since. The picture is similar at Facebook and Twitter.

Microsoft is slightly more racially diverse (though not when it comes to gender) and Apple even more so, though still not reflective of the U.S. population.

Jaysean Erby raises his hands as he solves a coding problem as Apple CEO Tim Cook watches at an Apple Store in New York. Apple hosted Hour of Code events around the world as part of Computer Science Education Week. Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press

Amazon is more racially diverse still, although it counts its large, lower-wage warehouse workforce in its totals.

Women, meanwhile, make up less than a third of the workforce at many companies -- even less in engineering and other technical jobs.

Tech companies tend to blame a "pipeline problem," meaning a shortage of women and minorities with technical qualifications.

But a number of academic experts, tech-industry employees and diversity advocates said there's a bigger problem.

Silicon Valley, they argue, has failed to challenge its own unstated assumptions of what makes for great tech employees -- and that actively hampers diversity.

"The people who are doing the hiring are not changing their thinking around what they view as qualified," said Leslie Miley, engineering director at the message-service startup Slack.

Hiring managers, he said, spend too much time worrying applicants who don't fit techie stereotypes are not "Google-y enough or Facebook-y enough or Apple-y enough or Twitter-y enough."

Miley, who is African-American, has worked as an engineer at Twitter, Apple, Google and Yahoo.

Industry is trying

Companies are spending a lot of time and money on improving diversity.

Two years ago, Intel splashily set itself the goal of achieving full representation in its workforce by 2020.

Despite committing $300 million to the effort and some early progress, Intel acknowledges there is "a great deal of work to be done."

Similar programs are everywhere throughout the tech industry, from outreach at high schools and historically black colleges to internship and mentoring programs to sponsorships for coding boot camps to bias training and support groups.

So far, to little avail.

Why? Interviews with more than 30 tech workers, executives and diversity advocates suggest the blame lies with subtle biases in hiring, unwelcoming work environments and a paucity of diverse role models in top positions.

Aniyia Williams, founder and CEO of the startup Tinsel, said companies should focus on their culture rather than blaming external factors they can't control, such as limited computer-science education in U.S. schools.

It's not enough to release diversity reports and say, "Oh, not a lot has changed, but it's the world, not us that's the problem," she said.

Williams, who is African-American, said she has made sure to hire women and underrepresented minorities. Tinsel makes tech jewelry targeted at women.

Why it matters

Diversity isn't just about fairness. It's about having designers who reflect the diversity of the people they are designing for.

For tech companies hoping to reach millions or billions of users, a lack of diversity could mean their products "will not appeal to a large population," said Lillian Cassel, chairwoman of computer sciences at Villanova University.