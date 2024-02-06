Discovery Playhouse leadership transition

"I am going to be branching out online and growing my science brand, 'Mr. Mike and the Science Crew,' which will highlight amazing experiences and encourage curiosity," Toeniskoetter told the Southeast Missourian.

Julie Ray has been named interim director of Discovery, which launched in 2010.

Discovery Playhouse, as a concept, was originally advanced in 2006 as a Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cape project.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.