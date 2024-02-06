Discovery Playhouse hires new director

Christa Weber began Wednesday, July 5, as new permanent director of Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Weber succeeds interim director Julie Ray in leading the interactive children's museum.
Michael Toeniskoetter, the previous permanent leader of Discovery, resigned May 1 after 19 months.
Weber served 19 years in public education and earned her undergraduate degree from Southeast Missouri State University.
Her most recent role was as Jackson School District's' director of special education.
Discovery Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, launched in 2010 after being introduced as a 2006 Leadership Cape project.
