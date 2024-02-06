All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJuly 10, 2023

Discovery Playhouse hires new director

Christa Weber began Wednesday, July 5, as new permanent director of Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Weber succeeds interim director Julie Ray in leading the interactive children's museum. Michael Toeniskoetter, the previous permanent leader of Discovery, resigned May 1 after 19 months...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Christa Weber
Christa Weber

Christa Weber began Wednesday, July 5, as new permanent director of Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Weber succeeds interim director Julie Ray in leading the interactive children's museum.

Michael Toeniskoetter, the previous permanent leader of Discovery, resigned May 1 after 19 months.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Weber served 19 years in public education and earned her undergraduate degree from Southeast Missouri State University.

Her most recent role was as Jackson School District's' director of special education.

Discovery Playhouse, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, launched in 2010 after being introduced as a 2006 Leadership Cape project.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 6
Stock market today: Wall Street rallies on Election Day as e...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
BusinessOct. 29
7 steps to forecasting your cash flow needs in retirement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy