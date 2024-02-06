Discovery Playhouse, Circle Fiber schedule ribbon-cuttings

Businesses are celebrating their openings with ribbon-cuttings over the next week.
• Cape Girardeau’s Discovery Playhouse will mark a new exhibit opening with a ribbon-cutting from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, at 502 Broadway.
• Circle Fiber is hosting a ribbon-cutting from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at Catalyst Center for Business at 508 N. Main St. in Perryville.
