All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessMarch 17, 2025

Discovery Playhouse, Circle Fiber schedule ribbon-cuttings

Discovery Playhouse and Circle Fiber are set to host ribbon-cuttings for new openings this week. Discovery Playhouse will unveil a new exhibit Wednesday, March 19, while Circle Fiber will celebrate Thursday, March 20.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau is among the businesses hosting ribbon-cuttings over the next week. Its leadership will celebrate the opening of a new exhibit.
Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau is among the businesses hosting ribbon-cuttings over the next week. Its leadership will celebrate the opening of a new exhibit.Southeast Missourian file

Businesses are celebrating their openings with ribbon-cuttings over the next week.

• Cape Girardeau’s Discovery Playhouse will mark a new exhibit opening with a ribbon-cutting from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, at 502 Broadway.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Circle Fiber is hosting a ribbon-cutting from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at Catalyst Center for Business at 508 N. Main St. in Perryville.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessMar. 17
SPONSORED: B Well at Work: Building a Workplace That Works f...
BusinessMar. 17
Stock market today: Wall Street rises again
BusinessMar. 17
Apple Ridge Orchard expands with new property acquisition, p...
BusinessMar. 17
Security Locksmith expands to Cape Girardeau, growing a fami...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar projects
BusinessMar. 17
Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar projects
Mothes named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking for second time
BusinessMar. 17
Mothes named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking for second time
Southeast Missouri Food Bank names new board member
BusinessMar. 17
Southeast Missouri Food Bank names new board member
EBO MD welcomes new nurse practitioner
BusinessMar. 17
EBO MD welcomes new nurse practitioner
Smokin Brothers announces expansion in Chaffee
BusinessMar. 17
Smokin Brothers announces expansion in Chaffee
Saint Francis hosting Connected Care open house event
BusinessMar. 17
Saint Francis hosting Connected Care open house event
More travel brings about cheaper fuel
BusinessMar. 17
More travel brings about cheaper fuel
Chambers to hold annual dinners, regular meetings
BusinessMar. 17
Chambers to hold annual dinners, regular meetings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy