Discount stores poised for most 2023 growth, retail researchers say

Dollar General, Five Below and Family Dollar, stores with Cape Girardeau County footprints, are among the off-price and discount outlets poised — given the current inflationary spiral — for the most planned U.S. openings in 2023, New York-based Coresight Research said.

According to data released Dec. 23 by Coresight, U.S. retailers have 522 planned closures slated this year and 1,846 anticipated openings.

"[The trend is] likely not good for department stores as both luxury companies and off-price retailers compete directly with them," United Bank of Switzerland analyst Jay Sole wrote. "We expect department stores to close locations as challenges persist."