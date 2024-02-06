All sections
BusinessNovember 8, 2021

Dirnberger joins M.A. Bell realty group

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Lauren Dirnberger
Lauren Dirnberger

Lauren Dirnberger has joined The M.A. Bell Group as a Realtor at Realty Executives Edge in Cape Girardeau. Dirnberger, a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and Southeast Missouri State University, is president of SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors.

