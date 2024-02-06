All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessFebruary 22, 2022

Director Wernsman details Cape Girardeau County health funding stream

Jane Wernsman, who was reappointed last week as Cape Girardeau County's health officer, told the County Commission on Thursday of the Public Health Center's projected revenue stream and anticipated expense ratios. n Revenue: local taxes (44%); grants and contracts (38%); Medicare/Medicaid (9%); fee for service (9%)...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jane Wernsman, Cape Girardeau County's appointed health officer, presented information on the county's Public Health Center's 2022 revenue and expenses to the County Commission on Thursday.
Jane Wernsman, Cape Girardeau County's appointed health officer, presented information on the county's Public Health Center's 2022 revenue and expenses to the County Commission on Thursday.Southeast Missourian file

Jane Wernsman, who was reappointed last week as Cape Girardeau County's health officer, told the County Commission on Thursday of the Public Health Center's projected revenue stream and anticipated expense ratios.

  • Revenue: local taxes (44%); grants and contracts (38%); Medicare/Medicaid (9%); fee for service (9%).
  • Expense: salaries and benefits (75%); grants and contracts (14%); administrative costs (7%); supplies and equipment (4%).
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The county health department addresses these areas: vital records; environmental health; maternal child health programs; communicable diseases and immunizations (including COVID); rural health clinic; public health emergency response (including COVID); dental health; and health education.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes...
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestr...
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy