September 29, 2024
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Dille Pollard Architecture elevates Perryville's Haley Kell to senior interior designer. With 15+ years of experience and multiple degrees, Kell is also a certified NCIDQ designer and IIDA member.
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Haley Kell
Haley Kell

Dille Pollard Architecture of Cape Girardeau has promoted Perryville native Haley Kell to a senior interior designer role. Kell has worked in the interior design industry for more than 15 years.

She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Missouri, St. Louis and an Associate of Applied Science in Interior Design from St. Louis Community College.

Kell is also a certified NCIDQ interior designer and a member of the IIDA gateway Chapter.

