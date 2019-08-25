Although people tend to think of disposable diapers as a relatively recent innovation dating back to the 1960s and first worn by "baby boomers" born in the 1960s, their history can be traced to the late 1800s.

Between the 1880s and 1930s, the US Patent Office recorded applications for dozens of diaper innovations including fitted diaper designs, innovative fastening systems, absorbent inserts and moisture-proof covers.

Johnson & Johnson introduced "Lister's Sanitary Diapers for Infants" in 1904 and continued to market them until 1911.

But it wasn't until the 1930s that disposable diaper development began to accelerate.