The opening of the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex marked the latest in developments to an area generally considered to be rich with opportunity: the area immediately surrounding Interstate 55's Exit 99, also known as "Center Junction."
The $12 million, 121,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, developers hope, will show just how well-situated that area is for development.
As the nexus between Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- two independently growing communities in their own right -- the area became one of the top potential assets during the development of a retail-market analysis completed by Catalyst Commercial Inc.
Catalyst owner Jason Claunch, after his company completed the bulk of research, said that area exemplifies the collaborative potential between the cities. He called Cape Girardeau and Jackson "symbiotic markets that work together for economic success."
"In my opinion, that site [around Exit 99] offers the most geography and also strategic value," he said. "It's the prominent gateway for both cities."
The site marks the logical center of a retail-pull area encompassing 100,000 people within a 31-mile radius, known as the "primary trade area." According to materials provided by Claunch's team, analysis showed the area would be well-suited to house hospitality, regional retail and entertainment.
The new Sportsplex would fall under the latter category, and community leaders are confident the investment will pay off.
"This is a great facility for our city," Cape Girardeau mayor Harry Rediger told the Southeast Missourian during the facility's unveiling on May 5. "This is going to get booked up real quick."
And there are already events booked at the facility.
During a presentation before business leaders, Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau director of sales Alyssa Phares said the economic impact of a single large tournament can mean a six figure injection of cash into the local economy.
If a tourney with several age brackets can bring 2,250 people, average expenditures can project a $337,500 bump to local businesses overall, she said. And being the largest indoor sports complex between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, means the new facility stands a good chance of getting those type of large bookings.
"Regionally, we're perfectly located," Phares said.
Now they have a place, and Center Junction is off to a good start.