The opening of the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex marked the latest in developments to an area generally considered to be rich with opportunity: the area immediately surrounding Interstate 55's Exit 99, also known as "Center Junction."

The $12 million, 121,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, developers hope, will show just how well-situated that area is for development.

As the nexus between Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- two independently growing communities in their own right -- the area became one of the top potential assets during the development of a retail-market analysis completed by Catalyst Commercial Inc.

Catalyst owner Jason Claunch, after his company completed the bulk of research, said that area exemplifies the collaborative potential between the cities. He called Cape Girardeau and Jackson "symbiotic markets that work together for economic success."

"In my opinion, that site [around Exit 99] offers the most geography and also strategic value," he said. "It's the prominent gateway for both cities."

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Center Junction, the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Interstate 55, is seen on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Cape Girardeau.

The site marks the logical center of a retail-pull area encompassing 100,000 people within a 31-mile radius, known as the "primary trade area." According to materials provided by Claunch's team, analysis showed the area would be well-suited to house hospitality, regional retail and entertainment.