Developers acquire $509 million to finance Kelso Solar Project

Renewable energy developer Arevon Energy, Inc. announced a $509 million financial package on Wednesday, March 12, to develop the 430-megawatt Kelso 1 and 2 Solar Projects in Scott County.

The two-phase Kelso Solar facilities will be the company’s first utility-scale energy projects in Missouri.

“Utility-scale solar projects are essential contributors in strengthening the American economy through the creation of competitive-wage jobs, local tax revenue, and other steady, reliable benefits that enhance communities,” Kevin Smith, chief executive officer at the Scottsdale, Arizona-based Arevon, said in a news release. “Kelso Solar will add resilience and security to America’s energy infrastructure, and Arevon looks forward to advancing our development activities in America’s heartland.”

The news release broke down the funding. Of the $509 million, $245 million came from a bridge loan, $172 from a construction loan and $92 million from credit support. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) served as administrative agent, left lead arranger and bookrunner for the financing. It also served as the projects’ lenders, coordinating lead arrangers and green loan coordinators alongside the German Commerzbank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the British Lloyds Bank and the National Bank of Canada. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation acted as the collateral agent.