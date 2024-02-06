All sections
BusinessSeptember 12, 2022

Denson named to Safe House board

Donna Denson, donor relations and communications specialist at Saint Francis Foundation, has been named to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri Board of Directors. Safe House is a not-for-profit agency providing safe shelter and support services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual or dating violence, or stalking...

Donna Denson
Donna Denson

Donna Denson, donor relations and communications specialist at Saint Francis Foundation, has been named to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri Board of Directors.

Safe House is a not-for-profit agency providing safe shelter and support services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, sexual or dating violence, or stalking.

Business

