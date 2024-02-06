Denise Ernst accepts role with Saint Francis

Denise Ernst, BSN, RN, CCRN-CSC, assumed the role this month as director of engagement and critical care services with Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Ernst received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.
She began her nursing career in 1989 and joined Saint Francis in 2003, previously serving in the intensive care unit and as inpatient dialysis clinical manager.
