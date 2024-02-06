Demolition work begins on Cape Girardeau's Thorngate Holdings project

Demolition began Saturday, June 3, at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, to begin to make ready Thorngate Holdings' plan to repurpose the property for a future car park and indoor pickleball courts.
J.W. Strack Excavating has been tasked with the demo work on the relevant portion of a 63,000-square-foot building previously condemned by the City of Cape Girardeau.
Phillip Smith has been hired for architectural work on the 7.8-acre site.
Nick Martin of Pilot Construction Solutions has been contracted for the build-out.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.