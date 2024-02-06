All sections
BusinessJune 5, 2023
Demolition work begins on Cape Girardeau's Thorngate Holdings project
Demolition began Saturday, June 3, at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, to begin to make ready Thorngate Holdings' plan to repurpose the property for a future car park and indoor pickleball courts. J.W. Strack Excavating has been tasked with the demo work on the relevant portion of a 63,000-square-foot building previously condemned by the City of Cape Girardeau...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Demolition work begins Saturday, June 3, on Thorngate Holdings project at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The property is begin repurposed for a car park and indoor pickleball courts.
Jeff Long

Demolition began Saturday, June 3, at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, to begin to make ready Thorngate Holdings' plan to repurpose the property for a future car park and indoor pickleball courts.

J.W. Strack Excavating has been tasked with the demo work on the relevant portion of a 63,000-square-foot building previously condemned by the City of Cape Girardeau.

Phillip Smith has been hired for architectural work on the 7.8-acre site.

Nick Martin of Pilot Construction Solutions has been contracted for the build-out.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

