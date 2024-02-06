Demolition work begins on Cape Girardeau's Thorngate Holdings project

Demolition began Saturday, June 3, at 1515 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, to begin to make ready Thorngate Holdings' plan to repurpose the property for a future car park and indoor pickleball courts.

J.W. Strack Excavating has been tasked with the demo work on the relevant portion of a 63,000-square-foot building previously condemned by the City of Cape Girardeau.