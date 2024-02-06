Delta Regional Authority seeks grant applicants

Applications are being accepted for the Delta Regional Authority's Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta (including Southeast Missouri) and Alabama Black Belt region that have been particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic issues.

DWP supports projects and initiatives that create or expand job training and re-employment opportunities by aligning workforce and economic development strategies, creating sustainable talent pipelines, establishing or enhancing public-private employment partnerships, and supporting workforce productivity through investments in innovative programming.