Delta Dental has funds available for oral health programs

Reducing oral disease through education, prevention and treatment.

Ensuring access to affordable, timely and high-quality dental care.

Raising awareness of oral health with a focus on children and individuals in need.

Making a measurable difference in the oral health of Missourians.

Helping Missouri rank among the states with the highest indicators of oral health.

To be eligible for an oral health grant, applicants in Missouri must first complete a letter of inquiry through an online application system found in the "Giving Back" section of the Delta Dental of Missouri website, www.deltadentalmo.com.

Letters of inquiry are due by Sept. 3 and online applications must be submitted by Sept. 15.

