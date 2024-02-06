All sections
BusinessAugust 16, 2021

Delta Dental has funds available for oral health programs

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Delta Dental of Missouri is accepting applications for the second cycle of its 2021 Oral Health Grant Program, supporting oral health initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes throughout Missouri.

The program awards general operating grants, program/project grants, capacity-building grants and equipment grants to tax-exempt organizations such as schools, health departments and government entities that have programs promoting oral health.

Objectives of the grant program:

  • Reducing oral disease through education, prevention and treatment.
  • Ensuring access to affordable, timely and high-quality dental care.
  • Raising awareness of oral health with a focus on children and individuals in need.
  • Making a measurable difference in the oral health of Missourians.
  • Helping Missouri rank among the states with the highest indicators of oral health.

To be eligible for an oral health grant, applicants in Missouri must first complete a letter of inquiry through an online application system found in the "Giving Back" section of the Delta Dental of Missouri website, www.deltadentalmo.com.

Letters of inquiry are due by Sept. 3 and online applications must be submitted by Sept. 15.

