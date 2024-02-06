Delta Dental has funds available for oral health programs

Delta Dental of Missouri is accepting applications for the second cycle of its 2021 Oral Health Grant Program, supporting oral health initiatives, educational programs and charitable causes throughout Missouri.
The program awards general operating grants, program/project grants, capacity-building grants and equipment grants to tax-exempt organizations such as schools, health departments and government entities that have programs promoting oral health.
Objectives of the grant program:
To be eligible for an oral health grant, applicants in Missouri must first complete a letter of inquiry through an online application system found in the "Giving Back" section of the Delta Dental of Missouri website, www.deltadentalmo.com.
Letters of inquiry are due by Sept. 3 and online applications must be submitted by Sept. 15.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.