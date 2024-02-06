Deck the halls ... and roofs, trees and bushes

C.B. Forck says it’s hard to estimate the extent of the Christmas decorating he does every year as the holiday season approaches.

“We probably hang enough lights every year to stretch 50 miles at least,” he said as he climbed the ladder to the roof of a Cape Girardeau home. “And tens of thousands of lights for sure. Maybe more.”

Now in its 20th year, Forck’s Lite Designs & Guttering of Benton, Missouri, is responsible for outdoor holiday lighting for more than 100 homes and businesses throughout the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area as well as several surrounding counties in Southeast Missouri.

Chris Vernon, left, C.B. Forck, foreground, and Brent Forck hang lights last week along the roofline at the home of Vince and Jan Kelley in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

“We start hanging lights in the middle of October and try to have everything up by the first week of December,” Forck said. For several months, he and his eight-man crew (including two of his sons) work almost every day, often regardless of weather, decorating home and business exteriors … as well as trees, shrubs, light poles and virtually anything else from which they can hang lights, wreaths and garland.

They spent the past few days stringing miles of lights through Jackson City Park and this week they’ll focus on Old Town Cape’s new 30-foot tree at the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Street, across from The Courtyard by Marriott.

“Jackson’s park lighting ceremony is at the same time as the Christmas tree in Cape,” Forck said. Both are scheduled for Friday evening.

“We’ve been doing the Jackson Park for a few years and that is a major ‘keep your fingers crossed’ project when we turn it on,” Forck laughed. “We had issues our first year there four years ago because it was raining. And I’m not talking about a little bit of rain. The ground was flooded, Hubble Creek was out of its banks and electricity, GFI outlets and water don’t mix!”

Forck’s holiday lights business evolved out of the landscape work he was doing in the 1990s. “We had a few residential customers ask us about doing exterior Christmas lighting and that’s how we got started,” he said. “Since then, we no longer do the lawn care and landscaping. These days, we do construction work — guttering, siding, soffits and fascia — the rest of the year.”

The Christmas lighting business has grown every year, he said, mostly thanks to word of mouth. “That’s our No. 1 form of advertising, so to speak,” he said. “That and our trucks. People see us driving around and see us at customers’ homes and businesses and decide they want to hire us to do their homes and businesses, too.”

C.B. Forck poses for a photo with one of his Forck’s Lite Designs & Guttering company trucks. Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

Forck says many of his clients hired him because they don’t have the time, inclination or expertise to do the work themselves. “A lot of homeowners don’t have the ladders and that sort of thing we have,” he said.