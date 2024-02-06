Decision time nearing on farm bill

Relatively ignored of late because of the national focus on a potential government shutdown — the U.S. Farm Bill, formally known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 — also expired Saturday, Sept. 30, and is slated for a five-year reauthorization.

Despite the lack of media attention, there is little doubt of the legislation's importance, particularly to a region such as Southeast Missouri, home to one of America's most fertile agricultural areas.

Fortune magazine characterized the stakes in an article published May 8:

"For the 20th time since 1933, Congress is writing a multiyear farm bill that will shape what kind of food U.S. farmers grow, how they raise it and how it gets to consumers. These measures are large, complex and expensive. The (2023) farm bill is projected to cost taxpayers $1.5 trillion over 10 years," Fortune reported.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents 28 Southeast and Southern Missouri counties and is current chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, often quotes his personal status as "a fourth-generation owner" of a family farm.

The Southeast Missourian asked Smith, 43, for comment ahead of the farm bill's scheduled expiration.

"The bill is critically important to Missouri's Eighth congressional district, where agriculture is the no. 1 economic driver. In August, during my 11th annual farm tour of the district, I heard directly about the challenges farmers and ag businesses are facing. Whether it's strengthening the farm safety net, rolling back heavy-handed regulations or making sure conservation programs remain voluntary and incentive-based, I've worked closely with House Agriculture Committee chair Glenn Thompson to ensure the (2023) Farm Bill addresses the policies and issues our state's farm families and small businesses care about most. I'll continue to work with Chairman Thompson and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get a bill to the president's desk as soon as possible," said Smith, who has served in Congress since 2013.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, right, talks Aug. 20 with Inland Cape Rice Co. owner Sam Schneider in a meeting in Scott City. Smith, chairman of the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee and a farmer, has weighed in on the 2023 Farm Bill. Christopher Burro

Necessity

"If the farm bill were to expire without a new bill in place or if programs were not granted an extension by Congress, all of the programs would return to the 1949 bill, meaning reverting to support price programs for the limited number of commodities covered by the 73-year-old law. Adjusted for inflation, these support prices would be far above even the current elevated market. This helps drive the urgency farmers and ranchers — and Congress — feel about passing this legislation in a timely manner," wrote economist Shelby Myers of American Farm Bureau Foundation.

To put Myers' words in dollars-and-cents terms, note what reverting to 1949 price levels could mean for one popular commodity.

Congressional Research Service said going back to post-World War II prices would easily double the cost of milk.

"Currently, the milk price is at just over $19 per 100 pounds, Under the 1949 bill provisions, the cost would skyrocket to $50.70," reported CRS.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a GOP House member from Illinois and member of the House Agriculture Committee and Freedom Caucus, said much of farm bill proceeds are tied up with two things.

"We're on the verge of not being able to call it 'the farm bill' (because) 85% of the farm bill money is going to SNAP payments and food production," said Miller, who lives in Oakland, Illinois, in the western part of the Prairie State.

SNAP refers to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.

Drilling down

The impact of farm bill provisions may be seen in a concrete example in local school districts.

Carolyn Thomas, Cape Girardeau Public Schools social worker, notes all CGPS students receive free breakfast and lunch thanks to expanded access to free school breakfast and lunch, announced in a rule change Sept. 26 by U.S. Department of Agriculture.