Decision time nearing on farm bill

Relatively ignored of late because of the national focus on a potential government shutdown — the U.S. Farm Bill, formally known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 — also expired Saturday, Sept. 30, and is slated for a five-year reauthorization.
Despite the lack of media attention, there is little doubt of the legislation's importance, particularly to a region such as Southeast Missouri, home to one of America's most fertile agricultural areas.
Fortune magazine characterized the stakes in an article published May 8:
"For the 20th time since 1933, Congress is writing a multiyear farm bill that will shape what kind of food U.S. farmers grow, how they raise it and how it gets to consumers. These measures are large, complex and expensive. The (2023) farm bill is projected to cost taxpayers $1.5 trillion over 10 years," Fortune reported.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents 28 Southeast and Southern Missouri counties and is current chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, often quotes his personal status as "a fourth-generation owner" of a family farm.
The Southeast Missourian asked Smith, 43, for comment ahead of the farm bill's scheduled expiration.
"The bill is critically important to Missouri's Eighth congressional district, where agriculture is the no. 1 economic driver. In August, during my 11th annual farm tour of the district, I heard directly about the challenges farmers and ag businesses are facing. Whether it's strengthening the farm safety net, rolling back heavy-handed regulations or making sure conservation programs remain voluntary and incentive-based, I've worked closely with House Agriculture Committee chair Glenn Thompson to ensure the (2023) Farm Bill addresses the policies and issues our state's farm families and small businesses care about most. I'll continue to work with Chairman Thompson and colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get a bill to the president's desk as soon as possible," said Smith, who has served in Congress since 2013.
"If the farm bill were to expire without a new bill in place or if programs were not granted an extension by Congress, all of the programs would return to the 1949 bill, meaning reverting to support price programs for the limited number of commodities covered by the 73-year-old law. Adjusted for inflation, these support prices would be far above even the current elevated market. This helps drive the urgency farmers and ranchers — and Congress — feel about passing this legislation in a timely manner," wrote economist Shelby Myers of American Farm Bureau Foundation.
To put Myers' words in dollars-and-cents terms, note what reverting to 1949 price levels could mean for one popular commodity.
Congressional Research Service said going back to post-World War II prices would easily double the cost of milk.
"Currently, the milk price is at just over $19 per 100 pounds, Under the 1949 bill provisions, the cost would skyrocket to $50.70," reported CRS.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, a GOP House member from Illinois and member of the House Agriculture Committee and Freedom Caucus, said much of farm bill proceeds are tied up with two things.
"We're on the verge of not being able to call it 'the farm bill' (because) 85% of the farm bill money is going to SNAP payments and food production," said Miller, who lives in Oakland, Illinois, in the western part of the Prairie State.
SNAP refers to Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program.
The impact of farm bill provisions may be seen in a concrete example in local school districts.
Carolyn Thomas, Cape Girardeau Public Schools social worker, notes all CGPS students receive free breakfast and lunch thanks to expanded access to free school breakfast and lunch, announced in a rule change Sept. 26 by U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to USDA's new rule, millions of additional students in U.S. schools serving low-income communities now will be eligible to receive the meals at no cost.
At schools where 25% of families participate in income-based public benefits, such as SNAP, the federal government now will cover the cost of free meals for all enrolled students.
Before Sept. 26, the threshold was 40%.
Being adequately fed, Thomas said, is a key element in student success.
"Food insecurity affects every area of a child's life," Thomas said. "If a kid doesn't have access to enough food, how can he or she live a productive, healthy, active and educated life?"
USDA's new rule is intended to expand access to universal meals through a program known as the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP.
Instead of requiring families to fill out individual applications for free or reduced-price meals, schools participating in the program receive federal funding based on income data, with local or state money filling in any gaps in the cost of offering meals to all students.
Joey Keys, president and CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank — which has locations in Jackson and Sikeston, Missouri, and serves more than 140 hunger-relief organizations in 16 counties — said food and the cost to provide it to those who need it are notably more expensive in this inflationary time.
"Inflation is impacting our operations in a two-fold way. Not only are we paying more for transportation for food that we bring in, but we're also seeing more families still needing help with food. Your dollar doesn't go as far at the grocery store these days. We all know this as shelf prices have increased exponentially. Family budgets are strained more than ever. On Sept. 15, we did our Hunger Action Day mobile event and we served 224 families this year. In 2022, it was 150. Now, that's quite a jump."
Keys said he is bullish on the Farm Bill and hopes lawmakers will get a deal done in short order to reauthorize the legislation.
"The farm bill connects farmers and food assistance programs. For every meal a food bank provides, I think SNAP provides 10," he said.
Even though Congress has missed the Sept. 30 deadline to reauthorize the Farm Bill for another five years, there seems to be little anxiety in Washington.
"It's not the end of the world (to miss the deadline)," said Brad Lubben, an extension policy specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. "But you can see it from there."
According to www.npr.org, the chairs of both the Senate and House Agriculture committees have acknowledged the end of this year will be the new target for passing the omnibus legislation that dictates agricultural, food and conservation spending in the U.S.
Missing the September deadline for the farm bill has become common practice for Congress, Lubben said.
"(December is) really the imminent deadline," he said.
