January 31, 2022
Debby Sprandel named chief nursing officer at Saint Francis
Debby Sprandel, RN, BSN, MSN, MBA-HA, will become chief nursing officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System, effective Feb. 7. Sprandel joined Saint Francis in 1984 and earned a nursing diploma from Lutheran School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Webster University...
Jeff Long
Debby Sprandel
Debby Sprandel

Debby Sprandel, RN, BSN, MSN, MBA-HA, will become chief nursing officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System, effective Feb. 7.

Sprandel joined Saint Francis in 1984 and earned a nursing diploma from Lutheran School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Webster University.

She also holds graduate degrees from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and William Woods University.

