Debby Sprandel named chief nursing officer at Saint Francis

Debby Sprandel, RN, BSN, MSN, MBA-HA, will become chief nursing officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System, effective Feb. 7.
Sprandel joined Saint Francis in 1984 and earned a nursing diploma from Lutheran School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Webster University.
She also holds graduate degrees from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and William Woods University.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.