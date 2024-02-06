Deadline extended for Bollinger County tornado grants

Missouri REALTORS announced Wednesday, June 28, that a new deadline of Monday, July 31, has been set for Bollinger County tornado victims to apply for grant money up to $1,000, according to Terry Baker, association executive for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri REALTORS.

The previous deadline was Friday, June 30.

Online applications are available at https://morealtors.wufoo.com/forms/x18f5e2716p9q6y.

Reimbursement assistance is strictly limited to housing expenses for one of the following demonstrated needs: