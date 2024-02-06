Deadline extended for Bollinger County tornado grants

Missouri REALTORS announced Wednesday, June 28, that a new deadline of Monday, July 31, has been set for Bollinger County tornado victims to apply for grant money up to $1,000, according to Terry Baker, association executive for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri REALTORS.
The previous deadline was Friday, June 30.
Online applications are available at https://morealtors.wufoo.com/forms/x18f5e2716p9q6y.
Reimbursement assistance is strictly limited to housing expenses for one of the following demonstrated needs:
"Applications have been slow to come in and so we want to make sure we are reaching those who need the assistance," Baker said in a June 23 email to the Southeast Missourian.
Five people died and five others were hurt in the April 5 EF2 twister that ripped through Glen Allen and Grassy, Missouri, and destroyed more than a dozen homes.
