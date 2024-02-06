Deadline coming for paramedic program at TRC

To be eligible for admission, applicants to the paramedic program must submit a copy of their current Missouri emergency medical technician (EMT) basic license and their basic life support health care provider card, as well as a letter of reference from an ambulance service director.

More information is available online at www.trcc.edu/admissions.

