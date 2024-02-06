All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJuly 17, 2023

David Wilson joins Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management

David Wilson has been named deputy director for Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management, effective Tuesday, Aug. 1. Wilson has served as security and emergency preparedness coordinator for SoutheastHEALTH for five years and has been with the hospital system for more than three decades...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
David Wilson
David Wilson

David Wilson has been named deputy director for Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management, effective Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Wilson has served as security and emergency preparedness coordinator for SoutheastHEALTH for five years and has been with the hospital system for more than three decades.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He will serve under Office of Emergency Management director Sam Herndon V, who succeeded the retired Mark Winkler on July 12.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generatio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
BusinessNov. 12
Sasquatch Coffee sets up roots in Scott City
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy