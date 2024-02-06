David Wilson has been named deputy director for Cape Girardeau County Office of Emergency Management, effective Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Wilson has served as security and emergency preparedness coordinator for SoutheastHEALTH for five years and has been with the hospital system for more than three decades.
He will serve under Office of Emergency Management director Sam Herndon V, who succeeded the retired Mark Winkler on July 12.
