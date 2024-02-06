David Preusser named president of First Midwest Bank in Jackson

David Preusser will succeed the retired John N. Thompson as the community bank president for First Midwest Bank in Jackson.
He had previously been vice president at the location.
“We’re very pleased to have David join our leadership team,” Jerry Dorton, executive vice president of First Midwest Bank, said in a news release. “His experience and commitment to his community will be a great asset to our customers and staff in Jackson.”
A Jackson resident, Preusser has more than 20 years of financial services experience. He will oversee the Jackson location while continuing to serve the community as a lender.
Preuseer earned his bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
The First Midwest Bank group has more than $1.2 billion in assets under the Midwest Bancorporation and operates 19 locations throughout Missouri, including Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
