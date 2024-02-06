Data collection company Upswot aims to help financial institutions

After a journey that began in Eastern Europe, stopped in San Francisco and set up shop in North Carolina, Upswot has settled down in Cape Girardeau.

Upswot, named after the acronym "SWOT" — a methodology that analyzes a company's Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats — has been in business 22 months as a financial technology startup that provides a platform to help banks and other financial institutions increase sales and marketing insights for business banking customers through data collection.

In August, Codefi's sixth annual 1ST50K startup competition brought Upswot and three other new technology companies to town. The developers of Upswot, SportsTrace, Swipesum and Venku will each receive $50,000 equity-free, as well as membership in Codefi, access to venture capital and angel investment networks, business coaching and mentorship, and they will each relocate to Cape Girardeau as part of the 12-month long 1ST50K program.

An early stage company that originated in Eastern Europe, Upswot gains business insights through QuickBooks, Shopify, Amazon and more than 120 other API-enabled apps, providing fast financial underwriting and continuous credit reassessment for banks. Upswot then tailors the data to provide risk, marketing and business analysis for the financial institution and its clients.

Dmitry Norenko, founder and CEO, said Upswot was created to "solve problems between businesses and financial institutions. We give them an option to get very deep inside the business apps of their business clients — data banks don't have access to. We make this data available to them legally."

Upswot allows banks to be able to see a client's tax returns, expenses, income, balance sheet, etc. Customers wouldn't need to bring papers to a bank for a line of credit, working capital or payroll protection program, for example. They can see what's happening with a business in real time. To simplify it, a business would connect QuickBooks to the bank, and the bank gets all the financial data.

"You know when you're running out of cash, you know in which marketing channels you should invest, you know how to grow your sales and you know which of your employees is most efficient. And in real time, to help people make their businesses better." Norenko said.

The Upswot team. Submitted

He added, "Banks can make decisions faster, cheaper and even better, because they can reduce interest rates, increase commercial credit cards, etc., resulting in better financial performance of their clients."