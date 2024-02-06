Danielle Torbet takes sales role at Fox 23/My 49

Danielle Torbet has joined Fox 23/My 49 SMG Digital as director of local sales.
A Southeast Missouri State University graduate, Torbet previously spent 10 years with Saint Francis Healthcare System, most recently as director of marketing and strategic communication.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.