Daniel Lenihan joins Cape Cardiology Group

Daniel J. Lenihan, M.D., FACC, a cardiologist, has accepted a position with Cape Cardiology Group, a Saint Francis Medical Partner.
Dr. Lenihan comes to Cape Girardeau from Cardio-Oncology Center of Excellence at St. Louis's Washington University, where he served as director.
His specialties are cardio-oncology, congested heart failure management and amyloidosis.
