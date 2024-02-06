Daniel Belken reappointed to Benton, New Hamburg churches

The Rev. Daniel Belken, a priest of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Roman Catholic Diocese who previously served Cape Girardeau's Cathedral of St. Mary of the Annunciation parish, has been reappointed effective Sunday, March 19.
Belken now serves St. Denis in Benton, Missouri, and St. Lawrence in New Hamburg, Missouri.
Belken was ordained June 12, 2020.
